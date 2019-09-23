Georgia is co-head of the firm’s product liability and mass tort litigation practice group. Her practice includes civil litigation matters including mass tort, and probate and fiduciary litigation. Her trial practice includes matters in state and federal court, as well as arbitration and mediation.



In her civil litigation practice, Georgia has represented clients involving oil and gas, public law, contract disputes, governmental matters and corporate defense. Her experience includes mass tort cases, commercial litigation, personal injury, wrongful death, premise liability and economic loss cases.



In her probate and fiduciary litigation practice, Georgia has represented fiduciaries and beneficiaries in multimillion-dollar lawsuits involving executors, trustees and other fiduciaries. She has represented clients in will contests, will and trust interpretation issues, will forgeries, declaratory actions and prosecution and defense of various fiduciary claims.