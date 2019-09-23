Georgia L. Lucier
Overview
Georgia is co-head of the firm’s product liability and mass tort litigation practice group. Her practice includes civil litigation matters including mass tort, and probate and fiduciary litigation. Her trial practice includes matters in state and federal court, as well as arbitration and mediation.
In her civil litigation practice, Georgia has represented clients involving oil and gas, public law, contract disputes, governmental matters and corporate defense. Her experience includes mass tort cases, commercial litigation, personal injury, wrongful death, premise liability and economic loss cases.
In her probate and fiduciary litigation practice, Georgia has represented fiduciaries and beneficiaries in multimillion-dollar lawsuits involving executors, trustees and other fiduciaries. She has represented clients in will contests, will and trust interpretation issues, will forgeries, declaratory actions and prosecution and defense of various fiduciary claims.
Experience
- Counsel for defendant in personal injury, breach of contract and economic loss cases arising out of deepwater drilling rig failure, in federal and state court actions.
- Local counsel for defendant in Federal MDL created to handle securities class actions, shareholder derivative suits, and ERISA cases allegedly arising out of deepwater drilling failure.
- Counsel for plaintiff in a shareholder proceeding in Rotterdam concerning one of the world's largest energy traders.
- Representation of individual and corporate trustees in breach of fiduciary duties cases.
- Counsel for estate and affiliated business entities against allegations of fraud and conspiracy regarding the sale and repurchase of ranch property.
- Represented aviation corporation in breach of fiduciary duties concerning a failed joint venture.
- Represented international oil company involving a breach of a broker's fee contract in connection with acquiring oil and gas property in Kazakhstan.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Litigation Star, Texas, Benchmark Litigation, 2025
- Recommended for Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action: Defense - Toxic Tort (2019-2024) and Energy Litigation: Oil and Gas (2023), Legal 500 United States
Profiled as one of the leading Private Wealth Disputes lawyers in Texas, Chambers & Partners: High Net Worth Guide, 2023-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association, Probate Trusts and Estate Section and Litigation Section
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
- "Closing the Estate" and "Ethics in Probate Practice," Probate Practice: The Essential Basics, National Business Institute Seminar (September 9, 2008)
- "The Laws and Rules Governing Trustees," "Non-Monetary Aspects of Trust Administration" and "Keeping the Books - Accounting in Trust Administration," Fundamentals of Trust Administration, National Business Institute Seminar (December 7, 2007)
News
Education
JD, South Texas College of Law, valedictorian, 2003
BA, University of Houston, 1995
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US District Court, Northern District of Texas
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas
US District Court, Western District of Texas