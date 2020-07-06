Trey’s practice focuses on environmental permitting and litigation. Trey has served as lead litigation counsel in a diverse array of trials and appeals, including petitions for review of large infrastructure projects, major CERCLA cost-recovery actions, defense of environmental citizen suits and civil enforcement cases, consumer class actions and federal civil rights. Trey combines courtroom experience in complex trials and appeals with the substantive knowledge specific to environmental disputes arising under the federal Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, National Environmental Policy Act and Endangered Species Act.

Trey was law clerk to the Hon. Karen J. Williams of the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit from 2003-2004. He also clerked for the Hon. Robert E. Payne of the US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia, from 2002-2003. Before attending law school, Trey served as a Surface Warfare Officer in the United States Navy.