George Borovas
Overview
George Borovas is head of the firm’s Nuclear practice. George advises governments, lenders and sponsors on the development of civilian nuclear power programs and the financing and construction of nuclear power plants. He has worked on projects and transactions in the UK, the US, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, China, Australia and South Africa. He regularly negotiates contracts and advises clients on the establishment of global joint ventures relating to the nuclear industry as well as on transactions for the trading of fuel, equipment and services for nuclear power plants. He also advises companies on international nuclear liability and export compliance issues and has represented buyers in transactions involving the acquisition of nuclear power plants. “George Borovas has a fantastic practice doing nuclear work,” remarks a source (Chambers Asia-Pacific, 2020).
George is a Board Member of the World Nuclear Association (WNA) and has been recognized as a nuclear industry leader by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the International Framework for Nuclear Energy Cooperation (IFNEC), as well as the US government as an appointee to the US Secretary of Commerce’s Civilian Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee (CINTAC). He has written numerous articles and is a frequent commentator on matters relating to the global nuclear industry. He has appeared on Bloomberg TV and CNBC and is regularly quoted in the global print media in publications such as the Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, BBC News and The Daily Telegraph. Before becoming a nuclear energy lawyer, George worked as an engineer for a nuclear power plant engineering firm.
Experience
Project Development & Finance
- Represented a State Authority in the MENA region on the development and financing of a first-in-kind and first-in-country $25 billion nuclear new build project, including negotiating the EPC, Fuel Supply, O&M and Radioactive Waste Treatment Contracts.
- Represented a government-owned implementing company in the MENA region on the development and financing of a first-in-kind and first-in-country $20 billion nuclear new build project, including negotiating the EPC, Fuel Supply and O&M contracts.
- Represented lenders in relation to the development and financing of a nuclear power project in the UK.
- Represented lenders in relation to the development and financing of a nuclear power plant in Turkey.
Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions
- Represented a nuclear industry company in an investment into a European fuel cycle company.
- Represented a US nuclear utility on the acquisition of a majority/whole ownership interest in two nuclear power plants.
Government Nuclear Program Development
- Represented a State Authority in the MENA region on the development and financing of its nuclear power programs.
- Represented a government-owned implementing company on the drafting and reviewing of nuclear laws and regulations and advised on mechanisms to ensure the long-term sustainability of the program in Middle East region.
- Represented a State Authority in Southeast Asia on the development of its nuclear power program.
Litigation and Dispute Resolution
- Represented a nuclear reactor vendor in a dispute with respect to technology IP rights and licensing matters.
Nuclear Technology, Regulatory and Licensing
- Represented an Export Credit Agency on international nuclear regulatory regimes, including third party nuclear liability, the licensing and permitting process for new nuclear power plants, information disclosure systems and public participation in new nuclear power projects, as well as international and multinational treaties and conventions.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Project Finance, Legal 500 United States, 2024
- Recognized as a Highly Regarded Lawyer in Project Development: Foreign and Project Finance: Foreign (2015-2020, 2023-2024), Energy and Infrastructure (2015-2020, 2023), Japan, IFLR 1000
- Recognized as a Leader in Projects & Energy: International, Japan, Chambers Global, 2020-2024
-
Selected as a Leader in Japan: Projects and Energy – International Firms and Joint Ventures (2017-2024), The Legal 500 Asia Pacific
- Recognized as a Leader in Projects & Energy: International in Japan by Chambers Asia-Pacific, 2017-2024
- Recognized as a Leading Individual in Projects and Energy: International Firms in Japan by Legal 500, 2020
Affiliations
Professional
- Board Member, World Nuclear Association (WNA)
- Member, US Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI)
- Member, UK Nuclear Industry Association (NIA)
- Member, Japan Atomic Industrial Forum (JAIF)
Insights
Education
JD, The George Washington University Law School, 1996
BS, Chemical Engineering, University of Wisconsin, 1992
Admissions
New York
England and Wales (Registered Foreign Lawyer)
District of Columbia
Languages
- English
- Greek