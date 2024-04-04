George’s trial of a major patent jury case involving computerized equipment for custom designed ductwork led to the largest IP judgment nationwide in that year. His role as lead defense counsel for a large group of automobile importers led to the dismissal of a much-publicized case brought by an alleged inventor of intermittent windshield wipers, even though the same plaintiff had previously secured multi-million dollar verdicts against two of Detroit’s big three automobile manufacturers.

George has been recognized for intellectual property, patents, litigation, and licensing in a number of ranking and other publications, including Legal 500 (2014-2016), IAM Patent (2013), The Best Lawyers in America (2020, 2023-2024), New York Super Lawyers (2009-2023), and The International Who’s Who of Business Lawyers (2013-2014).

He has spoken before domestic and international bar association groups, authored brochures advising the Japanese community on patent matters, and regularly speaks on panels sponsored by the Practicing Law Institute, the American Conference Institute, and the Fordham International IP Conference, teaching patent litigation and licensing matters to other lawyers.