Geoff works closely with corporate policyholders and their directors and officers to resolve high-stakes insurance disputes.

As a partner in Hunton’s top-ranked insurance coverage practice, he has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for clients across industries, including finance, energy, and retail. Deeply respected by his peers, he was chosen to serve as Co-Chair of the American Bar Association Business Law Section’s Director and Officer Liability Committee and Law360’s Insurance Authority Editorial Advisory Board. Geoff writes and speaks frequently on insurance and risk management topics and has received national recognition for his policyholder work from organizations like Legal 500 United States and Benchmark Litigation.

Geoff is especially valued for his experience in directors and officers (D&O) and management liability insurance, regularly advising boards of directors on D&O insurance and other issues related to executive protection. His D&O experience includes securing full defense and indemnity coverage for private equity executives and outside directors facing fiduciary liability in a disputed D&O claim and negotiating full recovery, including coverage counsel fees, under a financial institution bond for a banking client’s losses arising from employee-misdirected funds.

Geoff also counsels policyholders on a wide range of other insurance claims and issues, including professional liability and errors and omission (E&O), cybersecurity and data breaches, bankruptcy and insolvency, employee theft and fidelity claims, government investigations, environmental liabilities, business interruption, and property damage. He is an experienced trial and appellate advocate and also excels at resolving coverage disputes through settlement negotiation, mediation, and other alternative dispute resolution, without the need for litigation.