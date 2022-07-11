Overview

As a member of the global technology, outsourcing and privacy team, Florian assists clients with preparing, documenting and negotiating domestic and international technology-related and corporate transactions, including software licensing agreements, cloud services agreements (SaaS/PaaS/IaaS), information technology outsourcing (ITO), business process outsourcing (BPO), and other commercial contracting and general corporate matters.

Florian has native/bilingual proficiency in English and French as well as full professional proficiency in German.

  • Ongoing representation of a Fortune 250 company in connection with the documentation and negotiation of various software and technology license agreements, Service as a Software (SaaS) agreements, and maintenance and support agreements.
  • Ongoing representation of a Fortune 200 company in connection with the documentation and negotiation of multiple business process outsourcing transactions.
  • Represented a global Fortune 125 retailer in connection with the documentation and negotiation of its mainframe outsourcing transaction.
  • Represented a Fortune 200 company in connection with the documentation and negotiation of multiple outsourcing transactions, including data center services and deskside and workstation support services.
  • Represented a Fortune 20 company in connection with the documentation and negotiation of its IT outsourcing transaction.
  • Represented a large casual dining company in connection with the documentation of its managed services outsourcing transaction.
  • Drafting and negotiating various commercial contracts, including software and technology license agreements, maintenance and support agreements, cloud services agreements, master services agreements, and statements of work.

JD, University of Richmond School of Law, summa cum laude, Order of the Coif, 2020

BS, Longwood University, summa cum laude, 2017

Virginia

  • English
  • French
  • German
  • Italian
