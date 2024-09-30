Feyi Olufon
Associate
Feyi is an associate on the energy and infrastructure team with almost a decade of experience advising commercial banks, sponsors, governments, and DFIs on a range of financing and corporate matters. She counsels clients globally and has a particular focus on energy and infrastructure transactions.
Experience
Project Development and Finance
- Advised the syndicate of lenders on the first fully privately financed power generation project in Nigeria.
- Advised Nigeria’s largest infrastructure debt fund on its $21.7 million financing of the expansion of a CNG compression and distribution plan by Africa’s largest CNG producer and distributor.
- Advised the sponsor on the deployment of solar homes systems and mini-grids to customers across Northern Nigeria.
- Advised the lender on the financing of the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of solar mini-grids across communities in Southwest Nigeria.
- Advised the sponsor on the deployment and financing of up to 25kw high capacity off-grid solar standalone systems in various markets across Nigeria.
- Advised a bidder on the proposed privatization/acquisition of two out of the five National Integrated Power Projects in Nigeria and its proposed equity capital raise of up to $200 million.
- Advised the project sponsor on the development of an electricity distribution franchising business model.
- Advised the preferred bidder on the acquisition of two generation companies in Nigeria.
- Advised the joint sponsors on the legal and regulatory framework for the development of up to three embedded renewable energy generation and distribution franchising projects in Nigeria.
Real Estate
- Advised the sponsor and asset manager on a €490,000,000 senior debt refinancing of a portfolio of logistics properties across Europe and on the transfer of a €58,000,000 bridge facility and guarantee arrangement with a third-party lender.
- Advising a commercial bank on the refinancing of a £320,000,000 investment facility and intercreditor arrangement with a third-party lender in connection with a portfolio of properties across London.
- Advised a real estate developer on the joint design, development, construction, delivery, and financing of up to 5000 affordable housing units in Edo and Lagos States.
- Advised an indigenous company on the development and financing of a global branded hotel and private residences project in Lagos.
- Advised a bridge lender on the circa $200 million debt refinancing facility advanced to one of Nigeria’s indigenous exploration and petroleum development companies in relation to the development of the certain oil filed in Nigeria.
- Advised the sponsor on the development of a mixed-use luxury estate.
Telecoms
- Advised the lender on the $251 million refinancing of loans granted to a telecoms company.
- Advised Nigeria’s largest infrastructure debt fund on its circa $126 million financing of the development, operation, and management of telecommunication towers by an indigenous tower company.
- Advised a syndicate of funders on a bridge facility of up to $55 million made available to a mobile network operator in connection with the deployment of telecommunication towers across Nigeria.
- Advised on the merger of two of the biggest telecommunications tower companies in Nigeria.
Infrastructure Concessions
- Advised a state government on the development and construction of a 120km bridge with an estimate project cost of $2.25 billion.
- Advised a state government on the development and financing of a government residential area.
- Advised the sponsor on the concessioning of an international airport in Nigeria with a total project cost of $1.2 billion.
- Advised on the proposed concessioning of the Narrow-Gauge Railway Lines in Nigeria.
- Advised on the rehabilitation and digitisation of customs operations in Nigeria.
Education
BL, The Nigerian Law School, 2015
LLM, University College London, 2013
LLB, The University of Manchester, 2012
BA, Covenant University, 2008
Admissions
Nigeria
England and Wales (Registered Foreign Lawyer)