His practice drives transactions nationwide and he has worked on many landmark real estate projects across a range of assets, from raw land and multifamily to office, industrial properties, self-storage facilities, hotels, mixed-use developments and entertainment venues.

Recently, he advised a global private equity firm in connection with its portfolio acquisition of 45 large multi-family properties and one mixed use property across ten states for $1.825 billion with two separate funds and worked through correcting construction deficiencies, satisfying outstanding required capex, terminating regulatory agreements, completing the purchase of a ground leased property, terminating condominium conversion restrictions and navigating prohibitions on multifamily use, each on an expedited timetable while simultaneously closing the acquisition financing with agency financing and an unsecured term loan facility.

Additionally, Fawaz skillfully connects financiers with borrowers through various financing vehicles, including commercial mortgage-backed securities loans, balance sheet loans and reverse build-to-suit leases. In another recent matter, he represented a global sports and entertainment public company in multiple reverse build-to-suit long term ground leases and fee acquisitions within master developments and special districts to fund construction and development, and secure operational funds.

As the hiring partner and chair of the Pro Bono Committee in the firm’s Dallas office, Fawaz’s passion for service and leadership extends beyond his client work. He has launched and steered the Dallas Attorney Volunteer Program’s virtual legal clinic platform, led small business clinics throughout Dallas and volunteered with a dozen non-profits. Recognized for his extraordinary contributions, Fawaz was named one of the 20 Most Inspiring Leaders of 2020 by the Dallas Business Journal and honored as 2021 Lawyer of the Year by the Dallas Bar Association, Legal Aid of Northwest Texas and DVAP. His dedication to pro bono service and community advocacy earned him the Rick Palmore LCLD Alumni Award in 2022 from the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity and the highest award bestowed by the American Bar Association—the Pro Bono Publico Award in 2024.