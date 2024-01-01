Overview

Evan focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation. He has experience litigating matters involving commercial real estate, financial services, intellectual property, arbitration, and breach of contract.

Evan also has an active pro bono practice including advocacy on behalf of veterans.

While in law school, Evan served as a Submissions Editor for the New York University Environmental Law Journal.

Education

JD, New York University School of Law, 2023

BA, Rice University, 2018

Admissions

New York

Jump to Page