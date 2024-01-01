Evan L. G. Weisberg
Associate
Overview
Evan focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation. He has experience litigating matters involving commercial real estate, financial services, intellectual property, arbitration, and breach of contract.
Evan also has an active pro bono practice including advocacy on behalf of veterans.
While in law school, Evan served as a Submissions Editor for the New York University Environmental Law Journal.
Education
JD, New York University School of Law, 2023
BA, Rice University, 2018
Admissions
New York