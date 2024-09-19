Evan advises policyholders in insurance coverage matters and complex insurance litigation. As a member of the firm’s nationwide insurance coverage team, Evan represents commercial policyholders in a range of matters, including property and business interruption claims, directors and officers liability, and cyber insurance. His clients benefit from the insight he’s gained representing insurers across the table, as well as his broad experience.

Prior to joining the firm, Evan focused his practice on reviewing and interpreting insurance policies and providing comprehensive coverage opinions on behalf of major domestic and international insurers. He also defended insurance companies in coverage disputes stemming from myriad first- and third-party claims.

While in law school, Evan served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Brian F. Holeman of the DC Superior Court. He was also a member of the George Mason Law Review and the George Mason Moot Court Board. Following graduation, Evan spent a year as an appellate law clerk for the Honorable Heidi Willis Currier of the Appellate Division of the New Jersey Superior Court.