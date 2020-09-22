Emily co-chairs the firm’s labor and employment group and has a national practice focusing on complex employment and wage and hour litigation and advice. Emily is an accomplished trial lawyer who defends employers in complex employment litigation, including California and FLSA wage and hour class and collective actions, California representative PAGA actions, employment discrimination class actions, and complex whistleblower matters.

In addition to her litigation practice, Emily helps employers develop forward-thinking compliance practices that reduce wage and hour disputes and help mitigate other employment-related risks while keeping her client’s business goals firmly in mind. She regularly counsels clients on employment-related matters, including design and implementation of diversity and inclusion programs, ESG initiatives, harassment and discrimination investigations, “me too” issues, fair-pay compliance, negotiation of employment contracts, and the use and implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technology in the workplace. Emily also has successfully guided employers through various stages of pandemic response, including navigating state and federal sick pay laws, furloughs and layoffs, WARN Act requirements and return to work issues.

Emily serves as co-chair of the firm’s diversity & inclusion committee, and is a member of the firm’s national associates committee. She also is a regular speaker on labor and employment, and class action issues and is a contributing author to the firm’s Employment & Labor Perspectives blog. Emily is admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court, the United States District Courts for the Central, Southern, Eastern, and Northern Districts of California, the United States Courts of Appeals for the Ninth and Eleventh Circuits, the United States District Courts for the Northern and Middle Districts of Georgia, and the Superior, Appellate and Supreme Courts of California and Georgia.