Emery focuses her practice on energy regulatory matters. As an associate on the firm’s energy and infrastructure team, Emery’s experience involves advising clients of the regulatory implications and risks of project development and commercial energy transactions. Her experience includes rulemakings and administrative proceedings before the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT).

In law school, Emery served on the Editorial Board of the Oklahoma Law Review as an Articles Editor, where she received the Frank C. Love Memorial Writing Award and published a comment relating to PFAS contamination in the aerospace and aviation industries.