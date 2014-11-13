Edward B. Koehler
Overview
Ed’s practice focuses on energy and infrastructure project development and finance and cross-border M&A transactions in Asia. With more than 38 years of practice experience in energy, infrastructure M&A and finance transactions in the United States, Europe and Asia, Ed advises sponsors, lenders, investors, government enterprises and other project participants in all aspects of the development and financing of traditional and renewable energy, water, telecom and other infrastructure projects; the acquisition and divestiture of projects and project portfolios; and the privatization, deregulation and energy marketing of utility systems. He has served as counsel in respect of over 16,000 MW of generating capacity and US$ 6.5 billion in capital markets, commercial, leveraged and structured financings.
Experience
- Representing the sponsors in the continuing development and financing of a major logistics port and railway between Lao and Vietnam.
- Representing the multi-national group of sponsors in a 600 MW cross border wind facility in Lao and Vietnam.
- Representing an investor in the strategic minority interest private equity acquisition for a major Asian energy listed corporation in a gas-fired power facility in Rhode Island in the United States.
- Counsel to one of Asia’s largest independent energy developers, in connection with co-investors through funds managed by ARES Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) to acquire through a series of interim mergers a substantial majority interest in Apex Clean Energy Holdings, LLC (Apex Clean Energy). EGCO’s co-investment resulted in the acquisition of 17.46% indirect interest in Apex Clean Energy.
- Representing one of Thailand’s largest independent energy developers on the potential acquisition of a strategic ownership interest in a 972 MW operational combined-cycle natural gas-fired cogeneration power plant in New Jersey, USA. Electricity from the plant is sold to both the New York and New Jersey electricity markets, and covers New York City and other neighboring metropolitan areas. Counsel to a major IPP with respect to the multi-jurisdiction cross-border acquisition of 25% equity interest in the 640 MW Taiwan’s Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project, the biggest wind farm in Taiwan to date, from its shareholders in Europe and Japan. The transaction was completed in April 2020.
- Counsel to a major IPP with respect to the KRW 847.7 billion (about US$800 million) cross-border acquisition of a 49 percent equity interest in the 1.8 GW Paju LNG-Fired Power Facility in Paju City, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, from SK E&S Co., Ltd. SK E&S is the energy investment arm of SK Holdings Co., Ltd. of SK Group, one of the largest conglomerates (chaebol) in Korea.
- Counsel to a major IPP with respect to the divestment of its 49 percent equity stake in the Masinloc coal-fired power plant in Masin-AES Pte. Ltd. in the Philippines to SMC Global Power Holdings Corp. for US$ 850 million. The power plant consists of two units of 315 MW, a 335 MW expansion project under construction, and two battery energy storage facilities.
- Counsel to a major IPP with respect to the potential investment in the development and construction of the Freeport 2 natural gas liquefaction plant located on Quintana Island, Freeport, Texas, on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
- Counsel to a major Asian coal company with respect to the fund arrangements and the IPO structuring (including capitalization of debt to equity) for its multiple investments in shale gas mining business in North America.
- Equity counsel for the US$700 million equity and debt financing for the 600 MW GN Power coal-fired merchant electricity generating facility including Chinese, Philippine and International Lenders and Sinosure credit support. The project and financing was awarded multiple 2010 transaction deal of the year awards by PFI, Euromoney, and IFLR.
- Counsel to a major US Fortune 500 corporation in its divestiture of equity interests in the 460 MW Quezon coal-fired power facility in the Philippines.
- Project and financing counsel to Natural Energy Development Co., Ltd. for Southeast Asia’s first large-scale commercial solar power generation facility, a US$250 million 73 MW photovoltaic project developed in Lopburi Province under Thailand's SPP program and financed in part by the Asian Development Bank.
- Counsel to a major IPP in the acquisition of 50% stake from a local unit of Hong Kong-based CLP Power Asia Company Limited in the US$1 billion 1,400 MW coal-fired BLCP power project in Thailand.
- Counsel to a major IPP with respect to the power purchase agreement negotiation and project financing of the US$1.2 billion 1,070 MW Nam Theun 2 hydroelectric power station in Laos.
- Sponsor's counsel to a major IPP with respect to the 1,468 MW gas-fired Kaeng Khoi 2 power generating facilities in Thailand.
- Project and financing counsel for the US$100 million 136,380 m3 per day desalination plant, the first desalination facility to supply potable water in Singapore, developed by Hyflux Ltd. with financing arranged by DBS Bank Ltd.
- Project and financing counsel for a staged development US$50 million biochemical process manufacturing facility for a Singapore publicly listed company.
- Financing counsel for the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand’s (EGAT) divestiture and commercial and capital markets financing of the 3,645 MW Ratchaburi combined cycle and thermal multi-unit generating facility under EGAT’s privatization program including the US$480 million initial public offering and the US$1.1 billion commercial debt financing.
- Financing counsel for an international consortium in the development and financing of the 741 MW dual fired natural gas and diesel combined cycle Glow generation plant (including a US$280 million ERG, OND and EIB covered commercial debt facility).
- Refinancing counsel for project companies in issuance of Baht 2 billion in Thai bonds, and US$100 million and US$50 million, respectively, in syndicated cross-border dual currency credit facilities for the 110 MW Nong Khae power station and the 120 MW Samutprakarn power station involving multi-currency capital markets issues, hedging, governmental approvals and regulatory requirements, and project-related underwriting issues.
- Acquisition and financing counsel for a major IPP and public company in the purchase of the 824 MW natural gas-fired Khanom power plant in the province of Nakorn Sri Thammarat under EGAT's privatization program, including the structuring of the transaction, negotiation of the power purchase agreement and all other project and fuel agreements, and the negotiation and documentation of a secondary equity offering and five tranches of domestic and international debt (totaling US$800 million) in the private and public markets.
- Counsel to a major Asian coal company on its successful competitive bid to acquire four combined heat and power facilities in China from Alliant Energy.
- Financing and project counsel for the US$368 million refinancing of construction loans relating to the 440 MW coal-fired Quezon power station. The transaction was awarded Asia Project Finance Deal of the Year in 1997.
- Project and financing counsel for Taiwan Cogeneration Company's IPP (Stage 3) development of the 918 MW Seng Ba IPP in Tainan County, Taiwan, and the 419 MW Hsin Neng IPP located in Changhwa County, Taiwan.
- Counsel to sponsors in the US and Europe for the development of over 7,000 MW of generating assets and US$3 billion in capital markets, commercial, leveraged and cross-border lease financings.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Projects & Energy (2010-2024), Thailand, Chambers Asia-Pacific
- Selected as a Leader in Thailand: Projects and Energy (2010-2024), The Legal 500 Asia Pacific
- Recognized as a Highly Regarded Lawyer in Project Finance, Capital Markets, Banking and Finance, and M&A (2019-2024) and Energy and Infrastructure (2019-2022), Thailand, IFLR1000
- Named in Thailand Top's 100 Lawyers (2023-2024), Asia Business Law Journal
- Recognized as a Leader in Projects & Energy (2013-2024), Thailand, Chambers Global
- Recognized as a “Leading Practitioner,” Energy & Natural Resources (2010-2013), Asialaw Leading Lawyers
Education
JD, University of Notre Dame Law School, magna cum laude, 1982
MA, University of Notre Dame, 1977
BS, Pre-Professional Studies (Biology and Chemistry), University of Notre Dame, 1976
Admissions
Virginia