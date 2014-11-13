Ed’s practice focuses on energy and infrastructure project development and finance and cross-border M&A transactions in Asia. With more than 38 years of practice experience in energy, infrastructure M&A and finance transactions in the United States, Europe and Asia, Ed advises sponsors, lenders, investors, government enterprises and other project participants in all aspects of the development and financing of traditional and renewable energy, water, telecom and other infrastructure projects; the acquisition and divestiture of projects and project portfolios; and the privatization, deregulation and energy marketing of utility systems. He has served as counsel in respect of over 16,000 MW of generating capacity and US$ 6.5 billion in capital markets, commercial, leveraged and structured financings.