Edward T. Kim
Overview
Edward Kim focuses on representing businesses in a broad range of US and international transactions and other corporate matters. Edward has over 30 years of experience in US and international mergers and acquisitions, private equity, corporate spin-offs, restructurings, joint ventures, and securities offerings, including sovereign bond issuance. He has represented purchasers, sponsors, sellers, financial advisors, joint venture partners, issuers, and underwriters in matters across regions including the US, Mexico, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Central and Latin America.
Prior to joining the Atlanta office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Edward was a corporate partner at Lee & Ko in Seoul. Prior to joining Lee & Ko, Edward held partner roles at Kim & Chang in Seoul, Fried Frank in London and Hong Kong, and Ashurst in London. He was also a visiting lawyer with Fangda Partners in Shanghai.
Experience
- Represented a major Korean conglomerate in matters including its investment in a US medical device company and the accompanying global collaboration arrangement, its acquisition of a European copper foil company.
- Represented a major French conglomerate in connection with the sale of its Korean glass business to a private equity firm.
- Acted as Korean counsel to a Korean entertainment management company in connection with its acquisition of a US entertainment management company.
- Represented a sovereign wealth fund in connection with its investments in semiconductor and healthcare companies in Korea.
- Represented a global real estate fund in connection with its joint venture in Macao and its investment in the PRC.
- Represented a Korean conglomerate in connection with its acquisition of a Japanese company and its proposed acquisition of a US public company.
Affiliations
Professional
- Former Board and Executive Committee Member, Lex Mundi
Education
JD, Cornell Law School, 1992
BA, Davidson College, 1989
Admissions
New York
Languages
- Korean
- Spanish