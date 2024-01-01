Edward Hamilton
Overview
With a broad range of dispute resolution experience across industries and particular experience in international arbitration in the energy, mining, construction, and insurance sectors, Edward focuses his practice on international commercial and investor-state disputes.
Edward has represented clients in arbitrations governed by the LCIA, ICC, ICSID, and UNCITRAL Rules. He has also acted in litigation in the English High Court and Court of Appeal and in mediations and has advised on court proceedings in a variety of foreign jurisdictions.
Edward is a Solicitor Advocate with rights of audience in civil proceedings in the Courts of England and Wales and experience of oral advocacy in arbitration.
Edward has been repeatedly named as a “Key Lawyer” in international arbitration by Legal 500 and a “Rising Star in Commercial Arbitration” by the Legal Media Expert Guides. He has been appointed by the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA) to a taskforce preparing standard form conditions of subcontract for use in international projects and by CIETAC to its panel of adjudicators.
Experience
- UNCITRAL arbitration and related court proceedings between an African state-owned entity and an international mining company.
- ICC arbitration between a Chinese contractor and the owners of two renewable energy plants in Argentina.
- ICC arbitration between an oil and gas company and a North-African national oil company.
- ICC arbitration involving an East African state concerning an onshore oil and gas project.
- ICSID arbitration relating to a West African offshore oil and gas project.
- ICC arbitration between Chinese contractors and a Bangladeshi sub-contractor in respect of the termination of a Bangladeshi law governed FIDIC sub-contract for the construction of a water treatment plant.
- Dispute between a Chinese construction company and an Eastern European state-owned entity concerning a road development project.
- LCIA arbitration between a Brazilian contractor and a Caribbean state-owned entity concerning a highway development project.
- LCIA arbitration concerning strikes and riots on the construction site of a hydroelectric power plant in Brazil.
- LCIA arbitration and proceedings in the Zambian Court and the English High Court and Court of Appeal between the Zambian subsidiary of a Brazilian mining contractor and an international mining company.
- Internal investigation of a construction company and related multilateral development bank sanctions proceedings.
- English Court proceedings involving claims against former directors of a Cayman oil and gas company operating in Central Asia.
- Indian Court proceedings in respect of the collapse of a hydroelectric dam.
- South African and Spanish Court proceedings relating to the failure of heat exchangers in a solar power plant.
- Spanish Court proceedings concerning the failure of solar power plant turbine blades.
- French Court proceedings about the contamination of industrial chemicals.
- Kuwaiti First Instance, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court proceedings concerning a warehouse fire.
- Qatari Court proceedings in respect of the failure of a motorway.
- Saudi Court proceedings in relation to a construction project and related investment treaty rights.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a “Key Lawyer” in Dispute Resolution: International Arbitration, London, Legal 500
- Named a Rising Star in Commercial Arbitration, Legal Media Expert Guides
Education
LPC, Kaplan Law School, 2012
GDL, BPP Law School, 2011
MA, SOAS University of London, 2010
BA, University of Manchester, 2008
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor Advocate)
England and Wales (Solicitor)
Languages
- Arabic
- French
- Portuguese
- Spanish