Prior to joining the firm, Ed was an attorney-advisor in the Office of Legal Counsel at the Department of Justice. He clerked for the Honorable Boyce F. Martin, Jr., U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Ed has held several gubernatorial appointments in Virginia, serving as Chairman of the Virginia Charitable Gaming Commission and Vice Chairman of the State Board of Community Colleges. He is admitted to practice before the Second, Third, Fourth, Sixth, Seventh and Eleventh U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeal and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ed has been recognized as a leading securities litigator for years. He has been recognized as a leading litigator by publications such as Who’s Who In American Lawyers, The Best Lawyers in America−Business Litigation, the Benchmark Guide to America’s Leading Litigators, Virginia SuperLawyers, Chambers: USA and Virginia's Legal Elite, and received the Patrick Henry Award for Distinguished Service to Virginia. Ed is frequently quoted in business and trade publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Compliance Reporter and Law360.