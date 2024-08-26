Edgar Thornton
An associate on the energy and infrastructure team, Edgar focuses his practice on corporate and project finance in the energy and infrastructure sectors. He counsels clients on projects in the offshore wind, solar, battery storage, geothermal, hydrogen, and traditional upstream oil and gas sectors. He has significant transactional experience, including equity and debt financing of acquisitions, acting for lenders, sponsors, and project developers. He also advises on energy regulatory matters, with specific interests in carbon credits and taxes.
Experience
- Acted for a European energy major on its participation in multiple GW-scale offshore wind projects, including a proposed green hydrogen offtake.
- Advised a European supermajor on the transfer of its interest, and exit from, the Shearwater Field in the North Sea.
- Advised a range of Southern African solar, wind, and hydro projects on their Implementation Agreements, EPC Contracts, and corporate PPAs/offtakes.
- Advised two 500MW UK BESS projects on the terms of their Connection Offers and their Connection Agreements.
- Advised a confidential client on a portfolio of new LNG facilities in Germany.
- Advised a major energy generator on the project development and subsequent sale of a portfolio of UK solar assets to an institutional investor.
- Advised large corporates on their exposure to, and liability under, EU CBAM and associated regulatory requirements.
- Advised an oil supermajor on the disposal of its offshore Angolan assets, including FPSOs, through the formation of a new JV.
- Advised a number of UK local authorities on their corporate PPAs, including several sleeved agreements, and provided regulatory support associated with the development of renewable assets and associated battery storage.
- Acted for a data centre developer in securing a $600M Senior Facility for the development of a data centre in Germany for use by a major international telecom. Acted for the same developer in securing a $130M refinancing to extend an existing UK data centre.
- Advised an institutional lender on the provision of a $500M facility to the data centre arm of a major European telecommunications company, required for the development of a range of projects across Europe.
- Advised a confidential client in relation to a dispute over the performance of a gas-fired power station in Israel, a complex cross-border arbitration.
- Advised the liquidators (and the underlying funders) of a hospital PFI project in North East England concerning defective project agreement performance and associated fire hazards.
Education
LPC, The University of Law, 2021 (Distinction)
GDL, The University of Law, 2020 (Distinction)
MA, Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge, 2019 (Double First Class Honours)
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)
