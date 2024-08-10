Drew is an associate in the firm’s energy litigation practice. Drew focuses primarily on complex commercial litigation with an emphasis on real estate, construction, energy, and trade secret disputes. He has advised and represented clients in various stages of litigation, including pre-suit matters, discovery (written discovery and depositions), motion practice, trial, and appeal. Drew’s cases frequently involve claims for requests for extraordinary relief, such as temporary restraining orders and preliminary injunctions. His work has been cited by the Eastland Court of Appeals (See 686 S.W.3d 779).