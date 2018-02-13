Ms. Rodríguez has a transactional practice concentrated on a broad range of US and Latin American corporate, finance, energy and real estate transactions in a variety of sectors. Ms. Rodríguez has extensive experience working in the United States and in Latin America, where she has represented clients in all sectors. Her domestic and international work includes secured and unsecured lending transactions of all types, project development and finance, real estate, acquisitions, dispositions, joint venture and similar arrangements as well as all types of contractual arrangements, such as gas transportation agreements, gas supply agreements, and distribution agreements.

She has worked in substantially all of the Latin American countries and has established excellent working relationships with leading foreign counsel in Latin America. Her practice, in the United States as well as in Latin America, is multi-faceted and includes negotiations, document preparation and review, and working with foreign local counsel. She understands the legal systems of the Latin American countries and how these laws compare with the common law system of the United States.

Ms. Rodríguez also has extensive experience representing electric cooperatives in financings and corporate matters.

In 2018, Ms. Rodríguez closed syndicated financings totaling approximately US$17 billion. Recently, she served as lead counsel to a majority owner of a Mexican bank in the acquisition of all of the equity interests of a US financial institution and regularly represents the Mexican bank in its matters dealing with US law.

Recently, Ms. Rodríguez served as US Counsel to Guatemalan and Mexican affiliated companies in respect of cross-border gas transportation arrangements for the US and Mexico and related matters in connection with the sale of one of two phases of a gas-fired electricity generation facility located in Mexico. Prior thereto, which work is still continuing, she represented the same company as owner/developer in the development of the facility, including the cross border gas transportation agreements, gas purchase agreements, matters relating to financing, and export permits and also in arrangements to assign gas transportation capacity and shipping rights from Texas into Mexico to a Mexican shipper. She also represented a Guatemalan company in connection with a proposed transaction that included the purchase of natural gas in tandem with the development of electricity generation plants in Guatemala.

She also served as lead counsel to Sinopec in its acquisition of Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s oil and gas business in Argentina in a US$2.5 billion stock transaction. This transaction was selected as “Runner-up” for the Latin America 2011 Deal of the Year. In Chile, Ms. Rodríguez served as lead US counsel to a developer/sponsor with respect to both a solar energy project and a wind farm. She was also lead US counsel to a major US corporation in the sale of its drilling business in Venezuela in an asset transaction.