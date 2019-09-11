Dimitri is a senior project finance lawyer with a strong track record of advising major clients in connection with complex energy and infrastructure projects. Dimitri acts for sponsors, lenders and tendering authorities on a wide range of projects across the Mediterranean, Africa and across EMEA. His focus is on energy, including oil & gas, hydrogen, renewable energy and high-efficiency thermal and gas-fired power projects.

Dimitri is listed as a “Leading Individual” in the London market by Legal 500 for both Oil & Gas and Power (including renewables).