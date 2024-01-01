David currently focuses on representing Ginnie Mae in connection with its Multiclass Mortgage-Backed Securities Program in addition to actively seeking out and participating in diversity initiatives and providing pro bono services. With a clear focus on each of his Client’s unique needs, David has also represented issuers, master servicers, global financial institutions and various other participants in securitizations and other types of financings, including project financing, syndicated loans and letters of credit.

He is admitted to practice before the United States Bankruptcy Courts for the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, David represented major domestic and international financial institutions and hedge funds at other AmLaw 100 law firms.