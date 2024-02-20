David Hesse
Overview
David advises states and national oil and gas companies on disputes, settlements, and upstream activities, as well as international tenders, refinery projects, farm-out agreements, and other contracts in the petroleum and petrochemical industries. His practice includes international commercial arbitration matters involving states and state entities in North, East, and West Africa. David is a recognized lawyer in Chambers Global and Legal 500.
David has extensive experience before international institutions including the ICC and ICSID. He is an Honorary Lecturer at the Centre for Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy at the University of Dundee, and a lecturer at the CWC School for Energy. He is a regular speaker at international arbitration and energy conferences, including Juris Conference, GAR Energy Disputes, and GAR Live.
Experience
- Advised the Government of Tanzania as co-lead international counsel with a local firm, in connection with USD 3 billion claim for breach of contract (UNCITRAL).
- Advised TANESCO and the Government of Tanzania in connection with an annulment of an ICSID award against TANESCO and Tanzania.
- Advised NNPC as lead international counsel and supporting Nigerian counsel in connection with over USD 1 billion in claims by CNOOC and SAPETRO under a PSC.
- Advised the Government of Uganda as lead counsel in USD 5 million claim by Total under the Netherlands-Uganda BIT in connection with stamp duty tax (ICSID).
- Advised the Government of Uganda in connection with USD 473 million claim by Tullow for recovery of capital gains tax under a PSA (UNCITRAL).
- Advised the Government of Uganda in connection with USD 400 million claim by Heritage Oil in connection with a capital gains tax dispute under a PSA (UCITRAL).
- Advised the Uganda Revenue Authority in connection with appeals by Heritage Oil of USD 400 million in capital gains tax assessment under a PSA before Uganda’s Tax Appeals Tribunal.
- Advised the Uganda Revenue Authority in connection with appeals by Tullow of USD 470 million in capital gains tax assessment under a PSA before Uganda’s Tax Appeals Tribunal.
- Advised the Kenyan Ministry of Petroleum and Mining in connection with a Notice of Dispute filed against two major international oil companies.
- Advised Libyan Asset Portfolio Management as lead counsel in connection with USD 5 million claim by German building designer Kleihues (ICC).
- Advised Libyan Asset Portfolio Management in connection with USD 17 million fraud claim in Berlin against Kleihues, Deutsche Bank, and others as a result of a fraudulent transfer.
- Advised Sonatrach in connection with USD 8 billion claim by Anadarko and Maersk for recovery of an Algerian windfall profits tax under PSA (UNCITRAL).
- Advised the Government of Algeria in connection with USD 2.75 billion under the Denmark-Algerian BIT claim by Maersk as a result of an Algerian windfall profits tax (ICSID).
- Advised the Ethiopian Roads authority in connection with two claims against international construction companies (ICC).
- Advised ZCCM Holding Inc. in connection with claims by, and counterclaims against, Vedanta (UNCITRAL), and related claims in Zambia and South Africa.
- Advised the Ghanian government in connection with USD 100 million claim by Dunkwa Continental Goldfields Limited (ICC).
- Advised NOCAL in connection with a dispute against a major international seismic data and survey company over revenue sharing discrepancies relating to Liberia’s offshore blocks.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Oil & Gas, Legal 500 UK, 2025
Education
LLM, Columbia Law School, 1997
DEUG, License, Mâtrise, Université Paris I: Panthéon Sorbonne, 1996
BA, University of Cincinnati, 1988
Admissions
England and Wales (Registered Foreign Lawyer)
New York
Languages
- English
- French