David Barbour
Overview
David’s practice focuses on various commercial transactions on a national and international basis. He represents issuers and underwriters in public and private offerings of equity and debt securities, with an emphasis in structured and restructured issuances of mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. He also advises clients regarding the negotiation and structuring of various corporate and real estate financings and asset and stock acquisitions. Finally, David is experienced in handling a variety of other general corporate, mortgage banking, real estate and securities transactions.
Experience
- Served as outside general counsel to NYSE-listed mortgage REIT for 36 years
- Represented issuers in over 500 mortgage and asset-backed securitizations
- Represented buyer in $2 billion commercial mortgage loan repurchase facility
- Represented hedge fund in acquisition of specialty finance company through bankruptcy proceedings
- Represented Fortune 100 company in commercial mortgage leaseback securitization of its corporate headquarters
- Represented a multilateral finance organization in drafting of mortgage-backed securitization legislation for Russia and Ukraine
- Represented hospitality REIT in its IPO and subsequent common and preferred equity offerings
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Senior Statesman (2016-2024) and a Leader (2005-2016) in Banking & Finance, Texas, Chambers USA
- Lawyer of the Year in Securitization & Structured Finance Law, Best Lawyers (2017)
- Recognized as a Texas Super Lawyer in Securities & Corporate Finance, Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters (published in Texas Monthly) (2003-2019)
- The Best Lawyers in America, Banking and Finance Law and Securitization and Structured Finance Law (2006-2018, 2024)
- Lawyer of the Year in Structured Finance, Best Lawyers, Texas (2011)
Affiliations
Professional
- Dallas Bar Association
- American Bar Association
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- “Valuation of Mortgages, Mortgage Instruments, Mortgage Securitization and Regulatory Challenges/Mortgage Securitization Workshop,” Wharton International Housing Finance Program, Zell/Lurie Real Estate Center, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (June 19, 2021; June 17, 2019; June 29, 2018; June 16, 2017; June 17, 2016; June 12, 2015; June 13, 2014; June 14, 2013; June 15, 2012; June 17, 2011; June 18-19, 2010; June 12-13, 2009; June 13-14, 2008; June 17, 2006; June 18, 2005 and June 19, 2004)
- "NYSE and NASDAQ Corporate Governance and Listing Standards Reform," 10th Annual SMU Corporate Counsel Symposium, SMU Law Review Association, Dallas, Texas (November 1, 2002)
- "Examining Securitization in Latin America—Argentina and Chile," Second Annual Investors & Issuers Summit on Global Asset Securitization, Information Management Network, Barcelona, Spain (June 24, 1998)
- "The State of Securitization in Argentina," Latin American Securitization Conference, Strategic Research Institute, Buenos Aires, Argentina (November 7, 1997)
- "El Boom del Credito Hipotecario en Argentina," Seminario Internacional Paso a Paso Para la Securitizacion de Carteras Hipotecarias, the Institute for International Research SA, Buenos Aires, Argentina (July 22, 1997)
- "The Role of Asset Securitization in Emerging Economies," Executive Seminar International Financial Markets Developments, London Institute of International Banking, Finance and Development Law and Southern Methodist University Institute of International Banking and Finance, Bangkok, Thailand (June 19, 1997)
- "Prospectos de Securitizacion en Argentina y Chile," III Conferencia Annual Negocios Bancarios Internacionales en el Mercosur, La Banca y el Proceso de Integracion, Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, University of London, University of Buenos Aires, School of Law and Social Sciences, and School of Law of Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires, Argentina (September 25, 1996)
- "Securitizacion de Activos: La Experencia Practica de Estados Unidos y America Latina," Securitizacion Avances y Perspectivas, Andrews Kurth and Universidad Catolica de Chile, Santiago, Chile (September 28, 1995)
- "Securitization Update," The University of Texas School of Law Sixth Annual Banking Law Conference, Dallas, Texas (May 21, 1993)
Education
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, with honors, Order of the Coif, Chancellors, 1974
BBA, The University of Texas, with highest honors, Phi Kappa Phi, Beta Gamma Sigma, Sigma Iota Epsilon, 1971
, Stanford University, 1967
Admissions
Texas
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
- Real Estate Capital Markets
- Lodging/Resorts REITs (Hotel REITs)
- Finance and Restructuring
- Residential Mortgage-backed Securities
- Asset-Backed Securitization
- Energy Finance and Securitization
- Latin America
- North America
- Real Estate, Development and Finance
- Single Family Rental (SFR) Financing and Securitization