Corinne Sullins Davis
Overview
Corinne Davis’ practice focuses on guiding public and private companies through complex mergers and acquisitions, strategic transactions, divestitures, joint ventures and various corporate matters. She also provides advice to public and private companies on corporate governance and securities law compliance. Corinne partners with clients to assess, negotiate, and execute major transactions effectively. She manages due diligence processes alongside business teams, in-house counsel, and colleagues from different practice areas. She skillfully negotiates acquisition agreements and ancillary documents to address the specific challenges of each deal, facilitating a smooth and efficient transition to closing. Her practice encompasses a wide range of industries, from energy to hospitality to healthcare, allowing her to offer tailored solutions that address each client’s unique needs. Additionally, Corinne offers valuable support on post-closing matters, including indemnification claims and the integration of newly acquired businesses. Recognized for her congenial attitude, solutions-oriented mindset, and keen attention to detail, Corinne is dedicated to helping her clients achieve their business objectives in a pragmatic way while minimizing risks.
Experience
Mergers and Acquisitions
- Represented Shawkwei & Partners with the merger of BSKP Merger Sub, Inc. with and into ZymeFlow. M&A Advisor’s 2024 Energy Deal of the Year (Under $100MM).
- Represented a communications company in the acquisition of 127 mobile phone stores.*
- Represented a private equity backed oil-and-gas services company in the sale of its Brazilian subsidiary to an aggressive strategic acquirer of oil-and-gas service companies.*
- Represented a technology-recycling company in the sale of its assets to a private equity group.*
- Represented a private company focused on midstream development, operations, and acquisitions, in the formation of a joint venture with a large credit investment platform and the subsequent acquisition by the joint venture of all of the equity and related inventory of the owner and operator of a liquefied propane gas storage distribution and marine terminal and the acquisition of a midstream facility.*
- Represented a United Kingdom-based private equity group in its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of a Houston-based oil and gas services company.*
- Represented affiliated seller entities in the sale of an industrial waste and environmental services business to a strategic buyer with rollover equity and other purchase price consideration through a series of complex transactions.*
- Represented affiliated seller entities in the sale of a fabrication and millwork business to a subsidiary of a publicly traded strategic buyer.*
- Represented the seller in the sale of a point-of-sale and other restaurant and entertainment technology service business to a strategic buyer.*
- Represented a company engaged in the business of providing full truck load (FTL) and less than truck load (LTL) freight hauling in the acquisition of the LTL freight hauling assets and business of another national trucking and freight hauling business.*
- Represented a private accounting advisory firm in the sale of all of its assets to a leading global professional services firm, and subsequent employment of the principal owners as managing directors.
- Represented a private equity backed drug and alcohol testing corporation in a series of 12 acquisitions to quickly increase its overall market share of the workplace safety solution and third-party administrator business in North America.*
- Represented the buyer in the acquisition of an outdoor lighting company, including the negotiation of the related bank financing.*
- Represented the seller in the sale of a point-of-sale company to a private equity fund and the rollover of equity into the buyer.*
- Represented an owner of a lighting poles and standards manufacturing business in a buyout of the outstanding partnership interests from the remaining owners.*
- Represented a healthcare corporation in the sale of 15 micro hospitals to two hospital systems, including negotiating the assumption of operating liabilities and facility lease liabilities and the restructuring of outstanding debt.*
Private Equity, Capital Raises, and Fund Formation
- Represented a private communications company in the negotiation of $1.1 billion credit facility.*
- Represented an oilfield service company as borrower/issuer in connection with the restructuring of its debt, including: payoff of the obligations of the company to its senior creditor at a substantial discount; negotiation of three [equity] financings; and the sale of the company’s subsidiary with the proceeds being used toward the repayment of the senior creditor.*
- Represented an Israeli company in a private equity offering in connection with a series of multi-family development projects.*
- Represented certain real estate developers in the formation of a private fund.*
- Represented a group of micro-hospitals in two series of friends and family fundraising.*
- Represented an acute care micro-hospital in connection with a private equity investment and bank credit facility.*
Commercial Real Estate
- Represented a residential subdivision developer and homebuilder in a series of acquisitions and the development of raw land and developed lots in Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Dallas/Fort Worth to provide additional housing options to suburban communities.*
- Represented a commercial real estate developer in the acquisition of raw land for development in Houston.*
- Represented a midstream company in the acquisition of raw land for development of a cold-storage warehouse, the formation of a joint venture with a private equity firm, the negotiation of the credit facility to finance the warehouse construction, the negotiation of the design-build agreement, and the leasing of the facility.*
* Experience prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth.
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Young Lawyers Association
- Houston Bar Association
Education
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, 2016
BA, Texas A&M University, magna cum laude, 2013
Admissions
Texas