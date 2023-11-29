With more than 20 years of experience and a range of roles in private industry and large firms, Colleen brings a diverse perspective to her work on behalf of clients. She has extensive experience in the nuclear industry, having most recently held associate general counsel and senior counsel roles at two major nuclear power companies. With complex project development transactions, she is skilled in bringing parties together in a collaborative manner to solve challenging issues.

Colleen’s experience includes advising sponsors, investors, development banks and commercial lenders in project development, corporate finance, project finance and PPP transactions in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Australia within the energy and infrastructure sectors.