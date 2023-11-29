Colleen Grygier
Overview
With more than 20 years of experience and a range of roles in private industry and large firms, Colleen brings a diverse perspective to her work on behalf of clients. She has extensive experience in the nuclear industry, having most recently held associate general counsel and senior counsel roles at two major nuclear power companies. With complex project development transactions, she is skilled in bringing parties together in a collaborative manner to solve challenging issues.
Colleen’s experience includes advising sponsors, investors, development banks and commercial lenders in project development, corporate finance, project finance and PPP transactions in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Australia within the energy and infrastructure sectors.
Experience
Highlights of Colleen’s energy and infrastructure transactional experience include:
- Advised a nuclear power company on the negotiation of a Cooperative Agreement with the US Department of Energy (DOE) and core agreements with key subrecipients and subcontractors in connection with a DOE ARDP Demos Award valued at approximately $2 billion; served a lead role in negotiation of major procurements, ancillary subrecipient agreements and subcontracts, and research agreements with various national laboratories.
- Advised a nuclear power company on the negotiation of a subrecipient agreement with a major US utility in connection with a DOE ARDP Risk Reduction Award valued at approximately $130 million; served a lead role in negotiation of teaming agreements and a research agreement with Idaho National Laboratory; assisted with the development of the intellectual property strategy for the project.
- Advised a nuclear power company in connection with a $10 million transaction with DOE, including serving in a lead role in negotiation of the Cooperative Agreement and research agreements with various national laboratories.
- Advised a nuclear power company in connection with the construction contracts for four new nuclear power plants, valued at $3 billion.
- Advised a nuclear power company in connection with early project development agreements in support of new plant opportunities in Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria, Brazil and Canada.
- Advised sponsors in connection with a project financing with the private sector arm of World Bank Group entities to deliver an 87MW diesel power generation plant in Kenya, valued at $84.3 million.
- Advised DOE Programs Office in connection with a 550MW PV solar power generation plant in California, valued at $1.4 billion, which earned the North American Solar Deal of the Year by Project Finance magazine.
- Advised a member of a lender syndicate in connection with the project finance of a 69MW wind power generation plant in Hawaii, valued at $240 million.
- Advised an export credit agency in connection with the refinancing of the purchase of three steam turbines by a utility in Saudi Arabia, valued at $1.2 billion.
- Advised the arranging lender in the project finance of a 45MW geothermal power plant in Turkey, valued at $88.5 million, which earned the European Renewables Deal of the Year by Project Finance magazine.
- Supported the negotiation of the design and construction contract and operation and maintenance agreement for a water recycling plant in Australia, valued at AU$200 million.
- Supported the arrangement of the expression of interest and core contracts relating to a hospital refurbishment in Australia, valued at AU$912 million.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Nuclear Energy Institute
Education
JD, Penn State Dickinson Law, 2001
BA, Ambassador University, 1997
Admissions
Washington
New South Wales (Solicitor)
District of Columbia