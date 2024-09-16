Chumbhot focuses his practice on energy and infrastructure projects, renewable resources and M&A transactions throughout the Asia Pacific region. Chumbhot is a US-trained partner based in the Bangkok office and repeatedly recognized in Chambers Global, Chambers Asia Pacific and Legal 500 Asia Pacific. He maintains both a cross-border and a domestic law practice, focusing on project development, financing, and mergers and acquisitions in the energy and infrastructure industries. Chumbhot has assisted on several “Deals of the Year” and other landmark energy, renewable resources and real estate projects in Asia, Europe and North America. He also advises public and private entities on general corporate matters in all business cycles, capital markets work, and transnational and domestic commercial transactions.



Before rejoining the firm as an international (US-qualified) associate following law school, Chumbhot was a summer associate with the firm in New York and Washington, DC and a senior legal assistant in Asia. While in law school, he was a legal representative at the Business Law Clinic, where he counseled local entrepreneurs on a pro-bono basis on their business ventures, and was selected as a teaching fellow with the LRW Program, where he tutored legal research and writing.