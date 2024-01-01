Christopher Nash
Partner
-
- Mobile
Overview
Chris is an asset finance lawyer focusing on commercial and business aviation, shipping, equipment financing and leasing, receivables financing, defence, and energy assets. He acts for banks, asset financiers, private credit institutions, leasing companies, sponsors, airlines, business jet operators, ship owners, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), and family offices and advises on a variety of structures and products, including finance leases, operating leases, hire-purchase agreements, bilateral and syndicated lending facilities, receivables funding structures, and Islamic finance.
Experience
- Aviation – Commercial. Acted for international airlines and leasing companies in connection with acquiring Boeing 747, Boeing 777, and Boeing 787 aircraft and leasing of Boeing 777 aircraft to a Middle Eastern airline.
- Aviation – Commercial. Advised a UK and US airline on the establishment of its private jet travel business, credit facility, and acquisition of Embraer aircraft for its new fleet.
- Aviation – Corporate Jets. Represented many banks, lessors, corporates, operators, HNWIs, and family offices on the sale, acquisition, leasing, financing, and tax structuring of private jets including Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer, Citation, Pilatus, and Boeing business jets. Also acted for banks and lessors on default and repossession situations.
- Aviation – Acted for a debt finance provider in relation to funding an Irish helicopter lessor’s acquisition of two new Leonardo AW109 helicopters modified for air ambulance operations in the UK and one Leonardo AW189 helicopter for operations in Italy.
- Shipping – Commercial. Advised an asset leasing company on the shipbuilding and bareboat chartering of two ice class expedition vessels for use in the Arctic Circle and acted for a listed Italian energy company on its acquisition of shares in a Norwegian owner of a newbuild LNG bunker vessel operating in the North Sea.
- Shipping – Commercial. Acted for a Canadian alternative finance provider in connection with the repossession and sale of two medium range oil tankers flagged in the Marshall Islands to a German shipping company.
- Shipping – Yachts and Superyachts. Advised UK banks, asset financiers, and owners on the financing, sale, and purchase of many luxury motor and sailing yachts, including a 56m sailing yacht flagged in the UK, a 62m motor yacht flagged in the UK, a 50m motor yacht flagged in the Isle of Man, and a 24m motor yacht flagged in the Cayman Islands.
- Acted for the UK Ministry of Defence on the £2B design, build, and supply of three Fleet Solid Support ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary for the supply of the UK Carrier Strike Group. Also acted on the acquisition of two Multi Role Ocean Surveillance Ships (MROS) also operated by the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.
- Advised the UK division of a German multinational conglomerate in connection with financing of receivables generated by combined heat and power projects at industrial sites across the UK.
- Advised a global industrial and energy company on financing facilities for the construction and operation of solar farms throughout Europe.
- Advised the equipment financing arm of a UK bank in connection with the financing of a shunt reactor and containerised generators in the UK.
- Acted for a financial service provider for European and Japanese auto groups in connection with its dealer stocking and hire purchase arrangements.
Education
LPC, Cardiff University, 2015
LLB (Hons), Cardiff University, 2013
Admissions
England and Wales