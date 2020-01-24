Christopher J. Cunio
Overview
Chris handles complex commercial litigation, government investigations, and business disputes of all sizes and varieties. He has litigated and tried matters involving real estate, environmental contamination, complex breach of contract, employment issues, regulatory and administrative processes (with a focus on M.G.L. c. 40A Zoning Appeals), insurance coverage disputes, and significant internal and external investigations. His core client base includes information technology (IT) providers, energy companies, real estate developers, higher education institutions, and health care companies.
Whether representing the plaintiff or defendant, Chris deploys quickly to risk-assess, budget, control, strategize, and position each matter for a desirable outcome. As a result, he has been particularly effective in resolving matters pre-trial under Civil Rules 12(b)(motion to dismiss) and 56 (summary judgment). He is available 24/7 to meet clients’ needs and staffs each case based on the subject matter involved, the amount in dispute, the scope and complexity of the issues, and the e-discovery demands for efficient and effective results. Chris takes the leading role in every case he handles, and is involved in all critical events from the initial intake meeting to the final disposition. He has practiced with the same core personnel for his entire career.
Chris previously served as a law clerk in Massachusetts state trial court.
Chris also served on the planning board for the Town of Marshfield (1999-2005; recalled in 2015-2016). He is active in numerous regional political campaigns and participates as a board member for several local 501(c)(3) charitable organizations, including the Cape Cod Bay Challenge for Christopher’s Haven, Supporters of Marshfield’s Uncle Bud Skatepark, and the Levitate Foundation.
Experience
- Represented a major paving contractor seeking to obtain permits to construct and operate an asphalt plant and quarry on a 100+ acre property located north of Boston. Chris was co-lead counsel in various administrative appeals and abutter lawsuits, all of which were resolved in favor of his client through trial and dispositive motions, allowing the project to go forward.
- Lead counsel in several mission-critical internal investigations and high-exposure regulatory proceedings for Massachusetts-based institutes of higher education and publicly traded companies. The matters for IHEs concerned sports teams, alleged student misconduct, and alleged academic and research misconduct. Chris’ fast-acting approach led to his delivery of objective, decisive, and reliable results to his clients in a timely manner.
- Lead counsel for Boston-based and Boston-present IT services companies in high-value contract disputes involving the delivery, implementation, and ongoing provisioning of various delivery platforms. Chris keeps abreast of the relevant technology, issues, and challenges within the industry so that he can immediately step in and litigate complex disputes with low or no learning curve.
- Represented a large, vertically-integrated out of state real estate company seeking to obtain permits to redevelop a shopping plaza into a modern, mixed-use retail and residential development on 60+ acres south of Boston. Chris was co-lead counsel in a M.G.L. c. 40A abutter appeal that was heavily litigated and ultimately resolved allowing the project to proceed.
- Represented a prominent Massachusetts politician in a matter involving alleged defamation. Chris and Thomas F. Reilly prevailed with prejudice at the motion to dismiss stage.
- Lead counsel for the managing partner of a New Hampshire Limited Liability Company in a dispute with his partner over ownership and control of three real estate projects valued at more than $150 million. Chris won various pre-trial rulings that resulted in removal of the other partner and secured 100 percent ownership of the real estate for his client.
- Co-lead counsel for a prominent south shore businessman involved in litigation concerning his purchase of a 100+ acre shipyard from a government agency at foreclosure. He prevailed on summary judgment before the federal trial court, and on appeal in the First Circuit.
- Lead counsel for an international corporation based on the south shore, prosecuting and defending numerous trademark infringement claims. In one of these cases, Chris litigated a novel issue involving internet-based jurisdiction over an infringing defendant in federal court and prevailed. He then prevailed on a summary judgment, obtained a verdict in the amount of $426,486, and secured a permanent injunction prohibiting the infringing company from any further use of his client’s trademarks. Chris also prevailed on appeal in the First Circuit.
- Represented a global company that acquired 30 chemical manufacturing facilities throughout the world in a multibillion-dollar transaction. Chris represented the purchaser who filed suit in federal court against the seller for breach of the purchase agreement and violation of various warranties. He was lead counsel for 40 claims related to health, safety, and environmental breaches and violations that resulted in damages in excess of $100 million. The case involved complex e-discovery, including the collection, review, and production of over 400 GB of documents and data and 1.1 TB of technical data.
- Represented a national workers compensation provider. Chris handled all employment matters (i.e., discrimination, wrongful termination, and sexual harassment) for the company.
- Represented an international, multi-platinum recording artist in a copyright infringement case.
- Represented a large, publicly held high-tech computer company in Waltham in various disputes regarding complex data storage contracts.
- Represented a major manufacturer of fluid sealing devices based north of Boston. Chris handled hundreds of products liability cases throughout New England and in Puerto Rico for the company.
- Chris and Harry Manion were retained as lead trial counsel in a federal criminal case in Boston involving allegations of an “under-the-table” payroll scheme resulting in corporate tax evasion, ERISA fraud, and workers compensation fraud. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the defendant faced up to 46-57 months imprisonment on 17 counts of conspiracy, mail fraud, and ERISA false statements. Harry and Chris successfully obtained a substantial downward departure resulting in a sentence of 12 months imprisonment, on the grounds of the impact of incarceration upon the defendant’s innocent employees under the First Circuit case U.S. v. Olbres and the defendant’s extraordinary family circumstances.
- Chris and Thomas F. Reilly were retained as lead counsel in a federal investigation of a public company regarding pricing. This matter was resolved without any penalties being assessed to their clients.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Massachusetts Litigation Star, Benchmark Litigation, 2025
Recognized as a Leader in Litigation: General Commercial, Massachusetts, Chambers USA, 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Massachusetts Bar Association
- Member, Boston Bar Association
- Member, Texas State Bar Association
- Member, Board of Directors for Cape Cod Bay Challenge
- Member, Board of Directors for the Levitate Foundation
- Member, Board of Directors for Uncle Bud’s Skatepark
- Member, Planning Board for the Town of Marshfield (1999-2005, 2015-2016)
- Member, Planning Board for the Town of Marshfield, Chairman (2002-2003)
Insights
Legal Updates
Education
JD, New England School of Law, magna cum laude, 1996
BA, College of the Holy Cross, 1993
Admissions
Massachusetts
New York
Texas
Courts
US District Court, District of Massachusetts
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas
US Court of Appeals, First Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit
Supreme Court of the United States