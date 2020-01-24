Whether representing the plaintiff or defendant, Chris deploys quickly to risk-assess, budget, control, strategize, and position each matter for a desirable outcome. As a result, he has been particularly effective in resolving matters pre-trial under Civil Rules 12(b)(motion to dismiss) and 56 (summary judgment). He is available 24/7 to meet clients’ needs and staffs each case based on the subject matter involved, the amount in dispute, the scope and complexity of the issues, and the e-discovery demands for efficient and effective results. Chris takes the leading role in every case he handles, and is involved in all critical events from the initial intake meeting to the final disposition. He has practiced with the same core personnel for his entire career.

Chris previously served as a law clerk in Massachusetts state trial court.

Chris also served on the planning board for the Town of Marshfield (1999-2005; recalled in 2015-2016). He is active in numerous regional political campaigns and participates as a board member for several local 501(c)(3) charitable organizations, including the Cape Cod Bay Challenge for Christopher’s Haven, Supporters of Marshfield’s Uncle Bud Skatepark, and the Levitate Foundation.