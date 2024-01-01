Christian S. Adams
Associate
Overview
Christian focuses his practice on commercial real estate transactions, assisting investors, owners, developers and lenders with their real estate needs around the country. He has experience with a variety of asset classes, including industrial, office, retail, multifamily and hospitality properties, involving acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, financings, development and leasing of commercial real estate.
Education
JD, Emory University School of Law, 2024
BA, University of Massachusetts, cum laude, 2020
Admissions
Texas