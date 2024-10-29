As a member of the firm’s Energy and Infrastructure Team, Chloe advises sponsors, lenders, investors, government enterprises and other project participants in all aspects of energy and infrastructure project development and financing, acquisition and divestiture of projects and project portfolios, cross-border investments, joint ventures and other M&A transactions, including those involving cross-border complexities.

Also as a member of the firm’s Agency Finance Team, Chloe represents the United States government and multilateral, bilateral and regional development finance institutions (DFIs) in corporate debt, project finance debt, partial credit guarantees and risk sharing facilities transactions as well as provision of political risk insurance for sovereign debt conversion transactions.