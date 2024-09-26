Overview

Chloe is a member of the firm’s corporate team and focuses her practice on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and general corporate law. She also assists clients with a variety of securities law matters.

While in law school, Chloe was a student attorney in Washington and Lee’s Immigrant Rights Clinic, where she served as the primary legal representative for non-citizen clients in immigration matters. On a pro bono basis, Chloe assists nonprofit organizations such as Human Rights First and the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project.

Insights

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, Washington and Lee Law Review, 2024

BA, University of Virginia, 2021

Admissions

District of Columbia

Jump to Page