An associate on the energy and infrastructure team in the Bangkok office, Chinapat counsels clients on various matters of Thai law related to energy and infrastructure. He also has experience handling tax law issues covering corporate and personal income tax, value-added tax, specific business tax, and stamp duties.

Before joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Chinapat worked at a well-regarded law firm in Bangkok where he assisted with closing M&A transactions and conducted research on securities regulations and the Personal Data Protection Act.