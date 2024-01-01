Chinapat Chokwitayarat
Associate
Overview
An associate on the energy and infrastructure team in the Bangkok office, Chinapat counsels clients on various matters of Thai law related to energy and infrastructure. He also has experience handling tax law issues covering corporate and personal income tax, value-added tax, specific business tax, and stamp duties.
Before joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Chinapat worked at a well-regarded law firm in Bangkok where he assisted with closing M&A transactions and conducted research on securities regulations and the Personal Data Protection Act.
Experience
M&A and Project Development
- Advised SCB 10X on due diligence and the potential acquisition of five investment arms and investment portfolio companies in multiple jurisdictions through a majority investment in SBI Digital Markets, a newly set-up FinTech company in Singapore, and a minority investment in SBI Digital Asset Holdings in Japan.
- Advised a leading Thailand-based energy developer in connection with a strategic investment by the acquisition of 24.24% of the total shares in Peer Power, a FinTech start-up specializing in digital platform technology for debt crowdfunding in Thailand.
- Advised Banpu Next in connection with an acquisition of 100% equity interest in an operational power project located in Rayong, Thailand adverse to the seller, ENGIE South East Asia.
Project Finance
- Acted as international and Thai lender counsel to the Asian Development Bank, KASIKORNBANK, and responsAbility Investment for the limited recourse project financing to Green Yellow Solar 1 (Thailand) to complete the development and construction of a portfolio of up to approximately 90 MW of rooftop, ground-mount, and floating solar commercial and industrial projects with private commercial off-takers located throughout Thailand.
- Served as international and Thai counsel to the Asian Development Bank (as lender and as implementing entity for the Clean Technology Fund) and KASIKORNBANK (as lender) on an approximately $20 million financing to complete the supply and installation works for the Lomligor 10 MW wind power facility in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, Thailand. As of Summer 2024, this is the first project in Thailand that has an integrated wind power and energy storage system.
- Counsel to United Overseas Bank (Thai) in connection with the ongoing project finance to develop a portfolio of rooftop photovoltaic solar projects with a total of 50 MWp installed capacity located in Thailand for commercial and industrial clients.
- Counsel to United Overseas Bank (Thai) in connection with the refinancing of a portfolio of commercial and industrial solar projects with a total of 34 MWp installed capacity located in Thailand.
Education
LLB, Business Law, Thammasat University 2020
Admissions
Thailand
Languages
- English
- Thai