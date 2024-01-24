Admitted to practice law in both Thailand and New York, Chartthai focuses his practice on the development and financing of energy and infrastructure projects, international acquisitions, investments, joint ventures, and other cross-border commercial transactions in Thailand and across the Asia-Pacific region.

Before joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Chartthai served as legal counsel for a leading Frankfurt-listed international manufacturer, specializing in polymers and high-performance materials. During his in-house role, Chartthai advised on various compliance and legal matters for numerous entities across the business in the Asia-Pacific region.

Prior to his in-house role, Chartthai was an associate in the Bangkok office of a Magic Circle firm.