Brian has extensive experience advising clients on myriad commercial contracting, technology, and corporate matters. A member of the firm’s global outsourcing and technology team, Brian works with clients in drafting, reviewing, and the negotiation of commercial agreements, including contracts for purchase of goods and services, commodity purchases, consulting agreements, equipment purchase contracts, transportation contracts, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, and marketing and sponsorship agreements. He also assists with technology-related agreements, including SaaS, cloud-based and on-premise software agreements, IT and outsourcing services, and software development agreements.



Brian has over 20 years of experience working on commercial contracting and corporate issues, as well as IP and employment matters. Prior to joining the firm, Brian was in-house counsel at a Fortune 150 energy company and a Fortune 150 retailer. He has worked closely with litigation groups to formulate strategy and resolve disputes arising under contracts, including negotiation of settlements.