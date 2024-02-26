Clients often call on Brian to address their highest stake challenges. Brian’s practice has focused recently on structured finance, mortgage backed securities and consumer finance litigation. Brian also works with clients in the consumer products and energy generation industries, bringing his significant experience to bear on a broad array of commercial disputes, investigations and regulatory enforcement actions, consumer class actions and product liability matters. He has practiced in state and federal courts across the United States, and has focused on developing creative solutions to his clients’ most challenging problems.

In addition to serving as the administrative partner for the firm’s New York office, Brian is the co-chair of the firm’s financial institutions steering committee. Brian is also the senior litigator on the firm’s task force concerning the phase-out of LIBOR.

Brian is admitted to practice in Connecticut, New York and Virginia, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, the US District Court for the District of Connecticut, the US District Courts for Southern, Eastern, and Northern Districts of New York, and the US District Courts for the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia. He is comfortable in courtrooms across the country and has litigated matters in AR, CA, CT, FL, IL, MA, MN, MO, MS, NJ, NY, NV, PA and VA.