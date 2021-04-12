Brett is a seasoned lawyer and co-chair of the firm's global real estate practice. He assists lenders and investors in navigating the complex, ever-changing world of real estate. Brett understands both the legal and business issues at stake and works diligently with his clients to develop and negotiate terms and structures that work best for them. He is also a deal-maker who is able to connect lenders and borrowers in a way that is mutually beneficial for both parties.

Brett’s practice focuses on all aspects of secured financings, with an emphasis on securitized and portfolio mortgage lending, mezzanine, construction and hospitality lending, credit facilities, and co-lending and participation arrangements. He also represents secondary market participants in the purchase and sale of real estate debt instruments, including the financing of such transactions. In addition, Brett often counsels clients in loan workouts and the restructuring of distressed loans.