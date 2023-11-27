Brent has represented defendants in significant environmental cases, including cases that have been heard in the Circuit Courts of Appeals and the Supreme Court of the United States. He possess a valuable blend of experience as a litigator and a regulatory advisor on both energy and environmental law and he has been instrumental to the establishment and development of the firm’s coal ash and waste management practices. Within the past the last several years alone, he has handled over 35 separate administrative and litigation matters involving coal ash for clients throughout the country. These matters have included general compliance advice, as well as defending citizen suits brought under federal environmental laws including the Clean Water Act (CWA) and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), enforcement actions brought by government agencies, and private actions asserting nuisance and other common law claims. Brent acted as counsel for a major utility in one of the first cases alleging violations of RCRA related to the storage and management of coal ash.

Brent is licensed to practice in all federal and state courts in North Carolina, as well as the US Supreme Court. He has performed pro bono work with the Children’s Law Center and Legal Services of North Carolina, both based in Charlotte. For the past six years, Brent has been recognized as a Leader in Environment Law, North Carolina, by Chambers USA.