Bojana Bellamy

Currently, Bojana sits on a number of advisory and industry boards, including the Internet Commission Advisory Board, the OECD’s Privacy Guidelines Expert Group and the Thomson Reuters’ Practical Law Data Protection Consultation Board, as well as the Advisory Board of the Tech, Law and Security Program (TLS) at the American University Washington College of Law. She also was selected as a member of the Global Privacy Assembly Reference Panel. Bojana participates in many industry groups and is a regular speaker at international privacy and data security conferences.

Prior to joining CIPL, Bojana served for 12 years as the Global Director of Data Privacy at Accenture, and worked for eight years as Principal Consultant with Privacy Laws & Business consulting and auditing projects for private and public sector clients in the UK and abroad.