Overview

Binney is an associate in the firm’s private equity practice. He assists private equity firms and  private investment funds in acquisitions and dispositions and corporate governance matters. Binney also assists search funds, venture capital investors, and emerging and growth stage companies with financing transactions and general corporate matters.

Education

JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, 2023

BS, Biology, University at Albany, 2012

Admissions

Virginia

Languages

  • Korean

Additional Service Areas

Jump to Page