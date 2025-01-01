Overview

Beau is a litigation associate in the firm’s Richmond office with a practice focusing on energy and complex commercial litigation.

Experience

  • Conducted legal research on a variety of legal issues including antitrust laws, personal data usage and taxation.
  • Revised transactional contracts to assist in the deal making process of several mergers.
  • Drafted memoranda on researched topics to assist in the litigation process of several cases.
  • Revised memoranda, contracts, and motions for summary judgment on behalf of attorneys.
  • Assisted on pro bono projects for matters involving veterans, asylum seekers, and women’s rights.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, American Bar Association

Education

JD, University of Richmond School of Law, 2024

BA, University of Richmond, 2021

Admissions

Virginia

Jump to Page