Beau English
Associate
Overview
Beau is a litigation associate in the firm’s Richmond office with a practice focusing on energy and complex commercial litigation.
Experience
- Conducted legal research on a variety of legal issues including antitrust laws, personal data usage and taxation.
- Revised transactional contracts to assist in the deal making process of several mergers.
- Drafted memoranda on researched topics to assist in the litigation process of several cases.
- Revised memoranda, contracts, and motions for summary judgment on behalf of attorneys.
- Assisted on pro bono projects for matters involving veterans, asylum seekers, and women’s rights.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bar Association
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, 2024
BA, University of Richmond, 2021
Admissions
Virginia