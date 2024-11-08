Aubrianna L. Mierow
Associate
Overview
Aubrianna focuses her practice on antitrust litigation and consumer protection matters. While attending law school, Aubrianna was the recipient of the Alan J. Goldstein Memorial Award.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bar Association
- Member, Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia
- Member, Croatian American Bar Association
- Member, Association of Croatian American Professionals
Insights
Blog Posts
- November 8, 2024Hunton Retail Law Resource
Education
- JD, Georgetown University Law Center, Senior Online Editor, American Criminal Law Review, 2024
- BA, The George Washington University, summa cum laude, 2020
Admissions
District of Columbia