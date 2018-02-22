Ashley Kahn
Overview
Ashley is a trial lawyer who handles high-stakes and complex commercial litigation, with an emphasis on internet liability, technology, oil and gas, construction, aviation, business ownership, and trade secret disputes. Known for her efficient litigation management and strategy skills, Ashley advises and represents clients in all stages of litigation in state and federal courts, as well as in alternative dispute resolution settings. She excels in handling pre-suit matters, discovery, motion practice, trial, and appeals.
Ashley’s cases frequently involve claims for emergency and injunctive relief and attract media attention, including coverage in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Houston Chronicle. She tackles cutting-edge legal issues of first impression in Texas, particularly with respect to internet and technology disputes. Ashley counsels clients in their most challenging, complex, and significant matters, with a focus on obtaining stellar results in an efficient and cost-effective manner.
Ashley represents clients in a broad range of industries, including the technology, energy, oil and gas, chemical, construction, aviation, investment, and manufacturing industries. She has successfully tried numerous jury trials and served as a municipal court prosecutor in the City of Houston's Volunteer Prosecutor Program.
Since 2021, Ashley has been recognized as One to Watch by the Best Lawyers in America in commercial litigation, energy law, and construction law.
Experience
- Lead trial counsel for energy company facing claims of fraud, quantum meruit, breach of contract, and suit on a sworn account. Plaintiff nonsuited all claims against energy company on eve of trial.
- Lead trial counsel for bank facing claims of DTPA violations, breach of contract, negligence, and fraud. Negotiated nonsuit of all Plaintiffs’ claims against bank.
- Trial and appellate counsel for global social media company in defense of multiple actions alleging statutory and common law liability for content published by users of platform.
- Trial counsel for largest Texas municipality in action to validate city ordinance adopting increase in water and sewer service rates pursuant to the Texas Expedited Declaratory Judgment
- Trial and appellate counsel for an exploration and production company in a dispute arising from alleged breaches of an area of mutual interest agreement and a joint operating agreement covering acreage in the Delaware Basin.
- Trial counsel for an international oil and gas company in a dispute over an alleged farmout brokerage
- Trial counsel for a publicly-traded construction company in a whistleblower suit involving alleged violations of Sarbanes-Oxley and Dodd-Frank brought by former executives.
- Trial counsel for a midstream company in two arbitrations involving claims that the contractor breached the parties’ contract by failing to construct gas storage and processing facilities in accordance with the parties’ agreement.
- Trial counsel for an oil and gas operator in a surface use dispute relating to alleged trespass, conversion and excessive use claims, as well as breach of contract claims regarding the oil and gas operator's rights of access and groundwater usage.
- Trial counsel for a helicopter designer, manufacturer, and seller in a wrongful death/ products liability suit arising from a helicopter crash in College Station, Resulted in summary judgment disposing of lawsuit.
- Trial counsel for transportation business bringing claims for theft of trade secrets, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, and tortious interference against a competitor.
- Trial counsel for investment fund manager in action alleging breach of fiduciary duty and negligence in management of Texas limited partnership.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as One to Watch for Commercial Litigation, Construction Law and Energy Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2021-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Association of Women Attorneys Foundation
- Texas Bar Foundation, Fellow
Insights
Legal Updates
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 22, 2018Legal Update
- 10 Minute ReadMarch 23, 2016Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- June 5, 2024PresenterSpring Cleaning...Up Your Contracts, ACC Houston Litigation Practice Group CLE
- June 1, 2022Event
- January 2020EventCLE—New Year’s Resolutions Strike Back, ACC January Chapter Meeting
- January 8, 2019 and January 15, 2019EventPresenterCLE—New Year’s Resolutions You Can Keep, ACC January Chapter Meeting
Publications
- March 4, 2016PublicationCo-authorWhat Oil and Gas Practitioners Need to Know about the Application of the Discovery Rule and the Fraudulent Concealment Doctrine in the Oil Patch
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 28, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, cum laude, Order of the Barons, Head Articles Editor, Houston Journal of International Law, 2013
BS, Journalism, Northwestern University, 2010
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
US District Court, Western District of Texas
Areas of Focus
- Litigation
- Aviation Litigation
- Arbitration and Mediation
- Commercial Litigation
- Construction and Engineering Litigation
- Real Estate Litigation
- Discovery and E-Discovery
- Energy Litigation
- Securities Litigation and SEC Enforcement
- Energy
- Energy Transition
- Environmental
- Land Use
- International Arbitration and Transnational Litigation