Asha focuses her practice on outsourcing, technology, and commercial contracting matters. She assists with the preparation and documentation of complex information technology and business process outsourcing transactions, including large-scale outsourcings involving multiple jurisdictions and processes. Asha also assists with drafting various commercial contracting, cloud, software, and licensing agreements, and coordinating other technology transactions, including related to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). Asha also has experience handling corporate matters and public policy issues.
While in law school, Asha served as the Institute Editor of the North Carolina Banking Institute Journal, Vice President of the Black Law Student Association, and Treasurer of the Student Bar Association. In addition, she was a member of the Broun National Trial Team and participated in the Youth Justice Clinic.
She is active in pro bono matters, working in the community, assisting with projects from The Mid-Atlantic Innocent Project, and handling issues regarding children’s rights and landlord-tenant disputes.
- Assists with various outsourcing transactions, including information technology outsourcing (ITO), business process outsourcing (BPO), and human resources outsourcing (HRO).
- Coordinates technology agreements for clients, including drafting, reviewing, and negotiating software licensing and technology contracts.
- Conducts research and drafts memoranda and other related documents on key policy and legal issues.
JD, University of North Carolina School of Law, 2023
BA, The George Washington University, 2018
Virginia