Asa focuses his practice on a broad range of commercial lending, banking, finance, and real estate transactions. As an associate in the capital finance and real estate practice group, Asa represents US and international financial institutions and borrowers in secured and unsecured credit transactions. Asa also represents buyers and sellers in the purchase, sale, development, and financing of real property.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Houston Young Lawyers Association

Education

BBA, Texas A&M University, 2020

JD, Washington University in St. Louis, 2024

Admissions

Texas

