With over 70 district court appearances and dozens of contentious proceedings before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Armin has a decade of experience with every stage of litigation. From pre-suit investigations and discovery to dispositive motion practice, mediation, and trial, he represents both plaintiffs and defendants in complex patent, trademark, and copyright infringement actions in district courts, appellate courts, the US International Trade Commission (ITC), and before the USPTO.

Armin regularly advises his clients on transactional matters, including evaluation of IP assets in mergers and acquisitions, diligence reviews, and licensing negotiations.

He also has experience with patent preparation and prosecution in technical and business method matters and has secured numerous intellectual property assets before the USPTO and international patent offices. According to IAM Patent, he is “a trusted advisor,” lauded for his “proficiency in global patent filing,” appreciated for his “knack for understanding the technical aspects of the disclosure and quickly synthesising it into patent documentation,” and “instrumental to the internal team” (2024).

Armin is recognized as an “[u]p-and-coming partner” who is “already turning heads” by World Trademark Review 1000 (2023) and as a Rising Star in Managing Intellectual Property’s IP Stars Handbook (2021-2023). Armin is also a thought leader on a variety of IP related issues, with articles published by Bloomberg Law and ABA’s Business Law Today.

Armin is active in the mentorship and career development of junior associates at the firm and also maintains an active portfolio of pro bono matters, including assisting underprivileged business owners in obtaining intellectual property protection.