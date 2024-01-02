Overview

Armin is an IP law strategist who counsels clients on litigation, prosecution, and transactions involving patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. With an international background in law, finance, and technology, Armin helps his clients understand the complexities of IP law to make important business decisions and manage risk. He represents clients in all aspects of the IP life cycle, including enforcement, acquisition and procurement, and licensing. Armin is the architect for IP policy for numerous technology and cosmetics companies. He is frequently called upon to conduct IP audit programs for his clients to identify competitive threats and gaps in IP protection. His clients appreciate his creativity and ability to form direct, personal, lasting relationships that provide him with the opportunity to learn about the intricacies of their businesses and legal needs, and his proactive, forthright, and thoughtful approach to IP matters. World Trademark Review 1000 has called him “an all-rounder” (2024) and noted that clients praise his ability to efficiently defend trademark and copyright litigation (2023).

With over 70 district court appearances and dozens of contentious proceedings before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Armin has a decade of experience with every stage of litigation. From pre-suit investigations and discovery to dispositive motion practice, mediation, and trial, he represents both plaintiffs and defendants in complex patent, trademark, and copyright infringement actions in district courts, appellate courts, the US International Trade Commission (ITC), and before the USPTO.

Armin regularly advises his clients on transactional matters, including evaluation of IP assets in mergers and acquisitions, diligence reviews, and licensing negotiations.

He also has experience with patent preparation and prosecution in technical and business method matters and has secured numerous intellectual property assets before the USPTO and international patent offices. According to IAM Patent, he is “a trusted advisor,” lauded for his “proficiency in global patent filing,” appreciated for his “knack for understanding the technical aspects of the disclosure and quickly synthesising it into patent documentation,” and “instrumental to the internal team” (2024).

Armin is recognized as an “[u]p-and-coming partner” who is “already turning heads” by World Trademark Review 1000 (2023) and as a Rising Star in Managing Intellectual Property’s IP Stars Handbook (2021-2023). Armin is also a thought leader on a variety of IP related issues, with articles published by Bloomberg Law and ABA’s Business Law Today.

Armin is active in the mentorship and career development of junior associates at the firm and also maintains an active portfolio of pro bono matters, including assisting underprivileged business owners in obtaining intellectual property protection.

Experience

IP Litigation

  • Represented one of the world’s largest manufacturers of lidocaine patches in a false advertising case and the subsequent class action in the N.D. Cal.
  • Represented one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of beer, wine, and spirits in trademark matters in N.D. Cal. and T.T.A.B.
  • Represented a toy manufacturer in a wide array of intellectual property enforcement issues in S.D.N.Y., D.N.J., C.D. Cal., N.D. Ohio, and T.T.A.B.
  • Represented Kawasaki Rail Car in a patent infringement case and two related inter partes review proceedings relating to a design for a television system in subway cars in S.D.N.Y., P.T.A.B., and Fed. Cir.
  • Represented Sony in an ITC investigation and related inter partes reviews regarding DVRs, video user interfaces, and fan cooling systems.
  • Represented a world renowned fashion house in a breach of contract and trademark matter in E.D. Va.
  • Represented Toyota in a patent litigation regarding telematics in C.D. Cal.

IP Transactions

  • Represented auto parts manufacturer and private equities company in connection with domestic and international mergers and acquisitions.
  • Represented major insurance company in connection with acquisitions and divestitures of domestic and international companies.

Patent Prosecution

  • Prepared patent applications relating to financial products including encryption, EVM technologies, and cryptocurrencies (crypto).
  • Prepared office action responses and appeal briefs relating to automotive related technologies, financial products, and business methods.
  • Represented clients in ex parte reexamination proceedings.

Portfolio Management

  • Maintain the trademark portfolio for one of the world’s largest manufacturers of medical gloves.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Named to the “40 & Under List” (2024), Benchmark Litigation

  • Recommended for Trademarks: Litigation (2023-2024) and Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) (2023), Legal 500 United States

  • Recommended for Patent Prosecution in New York in the IAM Patent 1000 (2024), Intellectual Asset Management

  • Recognized as a Leading Trademark Professional in Enforcement & Litigation and Prosecution & Strategy in New York (2023-2024), World Trademark Review 1000
  • Recognized as a Rising Star in the IP Stars Handbook (2021-2024), Managing Intellectual Property
  • Recognized as a Rising Star for Intellectual Property (2024), New York Super Lawyers
  • Selected as Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) Fellow (2022)

Affiliations

Professional

  • Federal Bar Council
  • New York Intellectual Property Law Association

Education

JD, University of Pennsylvania Law School, 2013

MS, Columbia University, 2010

BS, Physics, Stony Brook University, The State University of New York, summa cum laude, 2008

Admissions

New Jersey

New York

District of Columbia

US Patent and Trademark Office

Pennsylvania

Virginia

Courts

US Supreme Court

US Court of Appeals, Federal Circuit

US Court of Appeals, Second Circuit

US Court of Appeals, Third Circuit

US District Court, Eastern District of New York

US District Court, Northern District of New York

US District Court, Southern District of New York

US District Court, District of Colorado

US District Court, District of Columbia

US District Court, District of Connecticut

US District Court, District of New Jersey

US District Court, Northern District of Illinois

US District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania

US District Court, Western District of Pennsylvania

US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia

Languages

  • Farsi
