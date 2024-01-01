Anna is a Senior Attorney at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP focused on asset finance. She advises clients on a wide range of aviation, marine, equipment finance, receivables, automotive, rail and hire purchase and leasing transactions. Anna represents a variety of clients including banks, funds, corporates, leasing companies, airlines and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

In 2019, Anna advised on the first sustainable finance transaction for an international airline to secure funding for a project based on its compatibility with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

Anna is currently ranked in Chambers & Partners as both an “Associate to Watch” and “Up and Coming” and is described as “very diligent and knowledgeable,” with one interviewee commenting “Anna is very good at managing transactions through to the end.”