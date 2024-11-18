Anna Knecht Page
Overview
Anna focuses on federal income tax issues related to REITs, renewable energy, synthetic and asset-backed credit risk transfer deals, structured finance and securitization transactions, and other capital market matters. She has experience representing REITs, REMICs, publicly traded partnerships and other pass-through entities, and advising clients on energy and renewable energy tax credit matters. Her practical approach, calm demeanor, creative problem solving, and instinct to build relationships adds value in the representation of issuers, underwriters, utilities and servicers in a broad range of federal income tax matters.
She also has a robust pro bono practice, and particularly enjoys advocating for military veterans and families. In addition to her work at the firm, she serves as an adjunct professor at Washington & Lee University School of Law, teaching an immersive transactional course to rising 3Ls. Prior to joining the firm, Anna served as a judicial intern to the Honorable Reggie B. Walton of the US District Court in Washington, DC.
Experience
- Represented buyers and targets in public and private merger transactions.
- Represented issuers and underwriters in connection with IPOs and other public and private equity and debt offerings by REITs.
- Represented dealers and initial purchasers in credit risk transfer transactions in the synthetic space, with respect to GSE products and with respect to private mortgage insurer risk transfer, in both onshore and offshore transactions.
- Represented issuers and underwriters concerning tax issues in utility securitizations.
- Represented issuer in REIT conversion from a C corporation and issuer in REIT conversion from a publicly traded partnership.
- Represented initial purchasers in mortgage servicing rights securitizations that combine revolving variable funding notes with term asset-backed securities placed with institutional investors.
- Represented issuers and underwriters concerning tax issues in private and public mortgage-backed security and debt offerings, including representation of US government agencies in mortgage loan securitization transactions.
- Counseled clients on tax structuring issues, REIT compliance procedures, and various tax issues related to real estate assets, distressed assets, auto loans, US trade or business, US withholding and Section 382 issues.
- Represented veterans on a pro bono basis in the process of obtaining combat-related special compensation benefits.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized in Best Lawyers of America: Ones to Watch for Real Estate Law (2021-2022, 2024), Tax Law and Financial Services Regulation Law (2024)
Affiliations
Professional
- Washington and Lee University School of Law, Law Council
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
- Member, American Bar Association, Taxation Section
- Leadership Metro Richmond, Class of 2022
Insights
Legal Updates
Publications
News
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, cum laude, Washington & Lee Law Review, 2012
BA, University of Virginia, 2006
Admissions
Virginia