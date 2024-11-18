Anna focuses on federal income tax issues related to REITs, renewable energy, synthetic and asset-backed credit risk transfer deals, structured finance and securitization transactions, and other capital market matters. She has experience representing REITs, REMICs, publicly traded partnerships and other pass-through entities, and advising clients on energy and renewable energy tax credit matters. Her practical approach, calm demeanor, creative problem solving, and instinct to build relationships adds value in the representation of issuers, underwriters, utilities and servicers in a broad range of federal income tax matters.

She also has a robust pro bono practice, and particularly enjoys advocating for military veterans and families. In addition to her work at the firm, she serves as an adjunct professor at Washington & Lee University School of Law, teaching an immersive transactional course to rising 3Ls. Prior to joining the firm, Anna served as a judicial intern to the Honorable Reggie B. Walton of the US District Court in Washington, DC.