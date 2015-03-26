Ann Marie advises clients in high stakes litigation, acting as lead counsel in cases involving exceptional complexity and multiple jurisdictions. As a strategic problem solver, focusing on achieving business results in complex cases, Ann Marie has successfully resolved the most difficult cases facing her clients. She has an established track record in class action consumer claims litigation, focusing on data security, false advertising and unfair competition class actions. Her cross-disciplinary practice encompasses complex commercial transactions, litigation of distribution agreements, and toxic tort/environmental claims. In connection with counseling clients to manage downstream litigation risk, Ann Marie has conducted internal investigations and provided related counseling to the law departments of technology companies, financial institutions and consumer product manufacturers focused on compliance, best practices and enhanced integration with the stakeholder business units.

Ann Marie is head of the firm’s commercial litigation practice and founder and the managing partner of the Los Angeles office. Ann Marie’s practice is cross-disciplinary and includes significant business and class action consumer claims litigation experience in relation to data breach, consumer related labeling claims, as well as environmental, CERCLA and toxic tort multi-party litigation. In a highly-publicized and currently ongoing matter, Ann Marie served as the lead attorney defending an internet service provider in more than 40 related consumer class action lawsuits across several districts in state and federal court regarding a significant data breach. The breach has been deemed the largest data breach in history.

In connection with her litigation practice, Ann Marie routinely counsels clients on matters involving internal investigations and monitoring compliance of corporate legal departments, limiting litigation risk by auditing compliance to ensure a robust and transparent program. As part of her aggregate claims practice, Ann Marie has successfully decertified a nationwide products class action, and defeated class certification in multiple products, toxic tort, unfair competition and unfair trade practice cases. Ann Marie has tried toxic tort, commercial and products cases in state and federal courts throughout California. Ann Marie is admitted to practice before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Northern, Eastern, Central and Southern Districts of California.