Angela draws on over three decades of robust experience to assist clients with environmental permitting and compliance matters at federal, state, and local levels. Her thorough understanding of the Clean Air Act enables her to provide clients with practical advice in this complex area of environmental law. And though she focuses a large part of her practice on air quality and climate change, Angela has broad environmental experience and counsels clients on matters related to wetlands and navigable waters, water use, endangered species, land use, contaminant release reporting, risk assessment, remediation, and solid and hazardous waste. Her projects span diverse industry sectors including steel, cement, phosphate, chemical, food processing, agriculture, oil and gas, mining, automobile, boat, electric utilities, renewable fuel, recycling, and waste management. Angela has capitalized on her comprehensive knowledge and experience in these areas to help site and license new greenfield projects, including power plants, waste-to-energy and renewable energy facilities, and large commercial and residential developments.

With her focus on the Clean Air Act (CAA), Angela routinely advises clients on a variety of air-related issues, including applicability determinations and compliance matters related to New Source Performance Standards, National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants, the Good Neighbor Plan, and the regional haze program. She also defends her clients in enforcement matters and assists with notifications of contaminant releases. Significantly, Angela has worked on hundreds of New Source Review (NSR) and Title V air operating permits, as well as countless minor NSR permits and permit amendments for stationary sources being constructed, operated, expanded, or modified. More recently, her permitting work has included considerations of environmental justice and Title VI civil rights protections.

Given her extensive experience with implementation of the CAA, Angela has become an avid writer in this area, recently co-authoring a book published by the American Bar Association (ABA) titled Clean Air Act Essentials. She was also editor of the air quality chapter of the Environmental Law Institute’s Treatise on Environmental Law and co-author of the section on NSR. In addition, she is a frequent speaker on topics related to the CAA and climate change and recently co-chaired the December 2023 CAA conference held by the ABA’s Environment, Energy, and Resources Section.

In the context of climate change, Angela advises on the regulation and reduction of greenhouse gases, cap and trade programs, carbon dioxide emission standards, greenhouse reporting, and renewable energy projects.

Angela is Board Certified by The Florida Bar in Federal and State Government and Administrative Practice and is licensed to practice in both Florida and the District of Columbia.