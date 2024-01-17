D. Andrew Quigley
Overview
Andrew’s practice focuses on employment litigation, employment advice, and counseling. Andrew is counsel on the labor and employment team. He represents employers in state and federal courts and in administrative proceedings. Andrew litigates wage and hour class and collective actions, California representative PAGA actions, and single- and multi-plaintiff cases involving claims of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination. He advises employers on a variety of matters, including company policies, compensation practices, employee classifications, discipline and termination decisions, noncompete agreements, and workplace health and safety issues.
Prior to joining the firm, Andrew served as an extern for the Honorable Dale S. Fischer, district court judge for the Central District of California. In law school, Andrew was a teaching fellow in the Legal Writing and Advocacy Program and Editor in Chief of the Southern California Review of Law and Social Justice.
Experience
- Obtained complete defense verdict in employee misclassification bench trial in California state court in 2018.
- Obtained complete defense verdict in employee misclassification arbitration in 2019.
- Defended employers in retail, defense, and health care industries in wage and hour class and collective actions and representative PAGA actions.
- Defended employers in numerous single-plaintiff cases involving alleged violations of the California Labor Code, including pay equity, meal and rest break, overtime, minimum wage, and expense reimbursement laws.
- Defended employers in actions involving claims for breach of contract, harassment, discrimination, failure to accommodate, Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) retaliation, and whistleblower retaliation.
- Successfully represented employers in investigations by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, the California Division of Labor Standards Enforcement, the Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and the Federal Department of Labor.
- Regularly advises and counsels clients on employment matters, including employee classifications, compensability of on-call and commuting time, payroll practices, employee bonuses, contract disputes, and termination decisions.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named One to Watch in Labor and Employment Law - Management, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, California State Bar Labor & Employment Section
- Member, Los Angeles County Bar Association
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- September 22, 2021EventPresenterWorkplace Harassment Prevention Training, National Association of Theatre Owners of California/Nevada
Publications
- January 15, 2021PublicationCo-authorSB 973: Expanding Employer Obligations to Submit Annual Pay Data, Daily Journal
- May 8, 2017PublicationCo-authorPast Salary and Pay Equity in the 9th Circuit, Daily Journal
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, University of Southern California Gould School of Law, Editor in Chief, Southern California Review of Law and Social Justice, 2011
BA, Economics, Dartmouth College, cum laude, 2008
Admissions
California